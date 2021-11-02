Believe it or not, spring is right around the corner and Ridgedale Center’s resident stylist Jodi Mayers is getting viewers excited about some bold retro looks for this season.
She highlighted some of the top fashion trends for spring -- influenced by past eras -- and got us excited for dressing for the warming weather to come.
Mayers said spring 2021 is borrowing trend favorites from past fashion eras. This is the season of “anything goes” so pull out those oldies but goodies and mix in something new to refresh what's already in your closet.
Stylish retro looks returning for spring include:
- Bold, large and in-charge designs
- Oversized shoulder pad boyfriend jackets
- Pastel tones grounded in camel
- Yellow and blue accessories that pop
Here is a list of outfits that the models wore on KARE11's Saturday morning show:
- Robin (Macy’s) – '60s inspiration
- Riley and Ray Floral Modern Heritage Boyfriend Blazer
- Riley and Ray Floral Modern Heritage Flowy Pant
- Bar III Off the Grid White Scalloped Tank Top
- Lonna & Lilly Layering Necklaces (3) and Pink Blush Stone Earrings
- Bar III Bridget Front Zip-Boots
- Coach Blush Colored Handbag
- Shelly (Evereve) – '80s inspiration
- Kut from the Kloth Camo Denim Jacket
- Gemma Cutout Back Pullover Tie Dye and Neon Top
- Kut from the Kloth High Rise Connie Ankle Skinny Denim
- Jackie Neon Bar Earrings
- Think Royln The Original White Patent Bag (shown two ways – cross body and hip)
- Paul (H&M) – '90s-current inspiration
- Black, Gray, Camel and Cream Plaid Shirt Jacket
- Camel Quilted Sweatshirt Jacket
- Taupe Quarter Zip Sweater
- Black Cargo Joggers
- Black and White Checkered Scarf
- Black Faux Leather Sneakers with White Bottom
