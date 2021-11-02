Take a look at the top style trends for spring that have been influenced by past eras.

Believe it or not, spring is right around the corner and Ridgedale Center’s resident stylist Jodi Mayers is getting viewers excited about some bold retro looks for this season.

She highlighted some of the top fashion trends for spring -- influenced by past eras -- and got us excited for dressing for the warming weather to come.

Mayers said spring 2021 is borrowing trend favorites from past fashion eras. This is the season of “anything goes” so pull out those oldies but goodies and mix in something new to refresh what's already in your closet.

Stylish retro looks returning for spring include:

Bold, large and in-charge designs

Oversized shoulder pad boyfriend jackets

Pastel tones grounded in camel

Yellow and blue accessories that pop

Here is a list of outfits that the models wore on KARE11's Saturday morning show:

Robin (Macy’s) – '60s inspiration

Riley and Ray Floral Modern Heritage Boyfriend Blazer

Riley and Ray Floral Modern Heritage Flowy Pant

Bar III Off the Grid White Scalloped Tank Top

Lonna & Lilly Layering Necklaces (3) and Pink Blush Stone Earrings

Bar III Bridget Front Zip-Boots

Coach Blush Colored Handbag

Shelly (Evereve) – '80s inspiration

Kut from the Kloth Camo Denim Jacket

Gemma Cutout Back Pullover Tie Dye and Neon Top

Kut from the Kloth High Rise Connie Ankle Skinny Denim

Jackie Neon Bar Earrings

Think Royln The Original White Patent Bag (shown two ways – cross body and hip)

Paul (H&M) – '90s-current inspiration

Black, Gray, Camel and Cream Plaid Shirt Jacket

Camel Quilted Sweatshirt Jacket

Taupe Quarter Zip Sweater

Black Cargo Joggers

Black and White Checkered Scarf

Black Faux Leather Sneakers with White Bottom