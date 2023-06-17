Tour high-end homes in Twin Cities metro area

The tour provides the opportunity to step inside more than 20 homes designed and constructed by the region's top builders and remodelers.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Artisan Home Tour helps to support the work of the Housing First Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit organization composed of Housing First Minnesota members and supporters who contribute their time, materials and expertise.

The organization and its members help build and remodel safe housing for Minnesota's homeless, veterans and others in need. The tour provides the opportunity to step inside more than 20 homes designed and constructed by the region's top builders and remodelers.

New homes can be toured Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. now through June 25, with the addition of seven remodeled homes the final weekend.

All-access tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanHomeTour.org or in the Artisan Home Tour app for $30 now or at the door of any Artisan home during the tour for $35. Discounted tickets are available at Bachman's stores for $25.

