x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

kare11-saturday

Toys and Games for Family Fun

Stay busy this quarantine with games from Hub Hobby Center.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Top view portrait of serious gamers thoughtful concentrated daddy with two kids playing chess sitting on carpet spending time together indoor. Family with one single parent sister brother concept

Since families are spending more time together at home, many may be looking for fun and engaging activities.

Look no further than Hub Hobby Center! For over 40 years, Hub Hobby has been serving the Twin Cities area.

Hub Hobby is the largest hobby store in the Midwest with stores in Richfield and Little Canada.

The store offers games, puzzles, crafts and so much more.

Featured products:

The Game
X-CODE
Gravitrax
Rock Crawler RC Car
Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course Race Set

Hub Hobby will have a limited opening on Monday, May 18. Check out its Facebook page and website at www.hubhobby.com for details. 

RELATED: Game sales climb as more people stay home due to Coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Here are some free ways to keep your kids engaged at home