Treasure Island, Spiral Brewery to unveil new beer before summer concert series

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Treasure Island and Spiral Brewing will be unveiling a new beer Saturday prior to kicking off the Treasure Island 2022 Summer Concert Series.
A launch party to introduce the new brew will be held Saturday, May 21 at the Parlay Lounge. The night will begin with Happy Hour from 5 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The party will include live music from the Jake Nelson Band.
The launch party kicks off a series of summer concerts at Treasure Island, including headliners Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Gabriel Inglesias and Duran Duran and the Doobie Brothers.
Treasure Island 2022 Summer Concert Series
- Friday, May 27: Dierks Bentley w/ special guest Ashley McBryde
- Friday, July 8: Sam Hunt w/ special guests Ryan Hurd and Roman Alexander
- Saturday, Aug. 6: Gabriel Iglesias
- Friday, Aug. 19: Duran Duran w/ special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Friday, Sept. 16: Doobie Brothers (w/ Michael McDonald)
For ticket information, click here.
