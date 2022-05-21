x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Treasure Island, Spiral Brewery to unveil new beer before summer concert series

The summer concert series includes headliners Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Gabriel Inglesias and Duran Duran and the Doobie Brothers.
Credit: DWP - stock.adobe.com

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Treasure Island and Spiral Brewing will be unveiling a new beer Saturday prior to kicking off the Treasure Island 2022 Summer Concert Series.

A launch party to introduce the new brew will be held Saturday, May 21 at the Parlay Lounge. The night will begin with Happy Hour from 5 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The party will include live music from the Jake Nelson Band.

The launch party kicks off a series of summer concerts at Treasure Island, including headliners Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Gabriel Inglesias and Duran Duran and the Doobie Brothers.

Treasure Island 2022 Summer Concert Series

  • Friday, May 27: Dierks Bentley w/ special guest Ashley McBryde
  • Friday, July 8: Sam Hunt w/ special guests Ryan Hurd and Roman Alexander
  • Saturday, Aug. 6: Gabriel Iglesias
  • Friday, Aug. 19: Duran Duran w/ special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC
  • Friday, Sept. 16: Doobie Brothers (w/ Michael McDonald)

For ticket information, click here.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

10th annual GrillFest at CHS Field this weekend