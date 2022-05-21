Treasure Island, Spiral Brewery to unveil new beer before summer concert series

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Treasure Island and Spiral Brewing will be unveiling a new beer Saturday prior to kicking off the Treasure Island 2022 Summer Concert Series.

A launch party to introduce the new brew will be held Saturday, May 21 at the Parlay Lounge. The night will begin with Happy Hour from 5 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The party will include live music from the Jake Nelson Band.