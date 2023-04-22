True North Cabin Cookbook and 'Cowlaboration' dinner at Red Cow

MINNEAPOLIS — Local cookbook author and radio host Stephanie Hansen has partnered with Red Cow restaurant to host a five-course dinner on April 27 at 6:30 pm at Red Cow Uptown.
The dinner will have dishes and cocktail pairings from her cookbook, True North Cabin Cookbook.
Here's the menu for the five -course dinner:
At the start, the amuse-bouche will be smoked whitefish spread with veggies, lavash, and dilly crackers.
- Dilly Lime Gimlet
1st course: Zucchini Fritters with lemon yogurt sauce
- Spicy Cilantro Moscow Mule with Red Cow Ginger Beer
2nd course: Wedge salad with Tarragon Ranch
- Juneberry Margarita
3rd course: French Onion Soup
Apple Cider Cocktail
4th course: Whole Roast Ribeye with Ribeye Rub and Richard's Fried Potatoes
- Maple Old Fashioned
5th course: Rhubarb Skillet Cake
- Rhubarb Tequila French 75
Red Cow's Executive Chef Trevis Langley also joined KARE 11 Saturday to share the first-course recipe.
RECIPE: Zucchini Fritters with lemon yogurt sauce
For fritters
- 1 ½ lbs grated zucchini (approx. 4 small or 3 medium – about 5-6 cups)
- 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 3 whole green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tbsp. finely chopped parsley
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 2 tbsp. EVOO or vegetable oil (for frying)
For sauce
- 1 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. lemon zest
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 small clove garlic, minced
Toss zucchini and 1 tsp. salt together in a large colander and place in the sink to drain for 10 minutes. Dump zucchini onto a clean kitchen towel and wring out as much liquid as possible. Transfer zucchini shreds to a large mixing bowl. Add green onions, beaten egg, garlic, pepper, parsley, flour, parmesan, baking powder, and remaining tsp. of salt to bowl and mix well.
Heat 2 tbsp. of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Heat oven to 200 degrees. Scoop ¼ cups of batter into the hot skillet to form fritters, being careful not to crowd the pan. Fry until golden brown (about 3 minutes per side). Place cooked fritters on paper towels to drain, then transfer to the warm oven until ready to serve.
For the sauce, stir the ingredients together. Scoop 1 tsp. of sauce onto each fritter at the table or assemble fritters on a platter and drizzle with sauce.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.