True North Cabin Cookbook and 'Cowlaboration' dinner at Red Cow

A special five-course dinner will feature dishes made from recipes in the cookbook.

MINNEAPOLIS — Local cookbook author and radio host Stephanie Hansen has partnered with Red Cow restaurant to host a five-course dinner on April 27 at 6:30 pm at Red Cow Uptown.

The dinner will have dishes and cocktail pairings from her cookbook, True North Cabin Cookbook.

Here's the menu for the five -course dinner:

At the start, the amuse-bouche will be smoked whitefish spread with veggies, lavash, and dilly crackers.

  • Dilly Lime Gimlet

1st course: Zucchini Fritters with lemon yogurt sauce

  • Spicy Cilantro Moscow Mule with Red Cow Ginger Beer

2nd course: Wedge salad with Tarragon Ranch

  • Juneberry Margarita

3rd course: French Onion Soup

Apple Cider Cocktail

4th course: Whole Roast Ribeye with Ribeye Rub and Richard's Fried Potatoes

  • Maple Old Fashioned

5th course: Rhubarb Skillet Cake

  • Rhubarb Tequila French 75 

Red Cow's Executive Chef Trevis Langley also joined KARE 11 Saturday to share the first-course recipe.

RECIPE: Zucchini Fritters with lemon yogurt sauce

For fritters

  • 1 ½ lbs grated zucchini (approx. 4 small or 3 medium – about 5-6 cups)
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
  • 3 whole green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tbsp. finely chopped parsley
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp. EVOO or vegetable oil (for frying)

For sauce

  • 1 cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp. lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 small clove garlic, minced

Toss zucchini and 1 tsp. salt together in a large colander and place in the sink to drain for 10 minutes. Dump zucchini onto a clean kitchen towel and wring out as much liquid as possible. Transfer zucchini shreds to a large mixing bowl. Add green onions, beaten egg, garlic, pepper, parsley, flour, parmesan, baking powder, and remaining tsp. of salt to bowl and mix well.

Heat 2 tbsp. of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Heat oven to 200 degrees. Scoop ¼ cups of batter into the hot skillet to form fritters, being careful not to crowd the pan. Fry until golden brown (about 3 minutes per side). Place cooked fritters on paper towels to drain, then transfer to the warm oven until ready to serve.

For the sauce, stir the ingredients together. Scoop 1 tsp. of sauce onto each fritter at the table or assemble fritters on a platter and drizzle with sauce.

