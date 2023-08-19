Try something new and creative at Minnetonka Center for the Arts

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Looking for a new hobby?
Need a new creative outlet?
It's never too late to learn, according to the folks at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts.
Registration is getting underway for fall classes covering a variety of disciplines, including painting, drawing, jewelry, ceramics, photography, sculptures and more.
"Classes are for all ages and abilities," said executive director Roxanne Heaton. "Art is a way to expand your mind, senses and creativity. It is therapeutic and incredibly rewarding."
Fall classes start Sept. 5; prospective students are encouraged to register soon as classes fill up quickly. For more information, and to register for classes, visit the Minnetonka Center for the Arts website.
