Learn about this organization and its 44 mile run to raise awareness for autism.

The Twin Cities Autism Foundation was established in 2015. It was founded by Kenta and Laura Olson, who reside in Brooklyn Park with their daughter, Katie, and son, Matty.

Today, Kent and Laura will run a total of 44 miles through the Three Rivers Park District to raise awareness for the fact that one in four Minnesotans are now diagnosed with autism.

The couple is inspired by their son, Matty.

Matty, now 13 years-old, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 5 after Laura and Kent started noticing changes in what had previously been typical behavior. Matty hit his infant and toddler milestones. But then during preschool, Matty began to engage in what some call “parallel play” with his friends. He was now playing next to them or near them, but he was no longer engaging with them in quite the same way.

Kent and Laura also noticed Matty was making humming sounds and unusual hand movements among other behaviors. They relayed this information to doctors who ultimately diagnosed Matty with Autism.

That’s when Kent and Laura went to work getting their hands on every resource they could find on autism. Along the way the couple learned there are so many kids and families with far greater needs than theirs.

It is out of this passion to help that kent, Laura, their daughter Katie and Matty established Twin Cities Autism Foundation. The organization awarded its first scholarships in 2016 and works to provide funding to families of autism to access the tools and resources that are not otherwise covered by insurance.