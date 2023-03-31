Twin Cities Auto Show rolls into Minneapolis Convention Center

MINNEAPOLIS — The 50th annual Twin Cities Auto Show returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center from Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 8.
The big event is your chance to compare hundreds of vehicles - both domestic and imported - without driving all over town.
It has something for everyone including compact cars, luxury vehicles, trucks, SUVS and electric vehicles.
Hours
Fridays, Saturdays, Wednesday, Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Monday, Tuesday: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Tickets
Adults (Ages 16+): $12.00 online ($17 on-site)
Teens (Ages 11-15): $6.00 online and on-site
Children (10 and under): FREE
Half Price Wednesday: $8.50
