Twin Cities Chef Yia Vang to star in new cooking show 'Feral'

Yang, the chef behind Union Hmong Kitchen, is set to star in a new Outdoor Channel original series called "Feral," debuting Nov. 28.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Twin Cities master chef and James Beard Award nominee Yia Vang is coming to a TV screen near you!

Yang, the mind behind Union Hmong Kitchen in the North Loop, is set to star in a new Outdoor Channel original series called "Feral," debuting Nov. 28. In the show, Vang will chase, harvest, cook and eat some less-traditional species, like common carp, feral hogs and Burmese python!

In the 30-minute episodes, Yang will arrive in a new location, identify an invasive species and come up with a plan to cook and catch it.

Ahead of Feral's debut, Yang stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate how to make a grilled antelope steak.

Grilled Antelope Steak

6oz Antelope Leg Steak

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

Marinade the antelope steak in the spice mixture and grill on high heat for about 5 minutes.

