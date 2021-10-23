Twin Cities Film Fest features in-person and online screenings in 2021

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The Twin Cities Film Fest is back for its 12th annual edition in 2021.
This year's event features the debuts of more than 50 films, with a mix of in-person and online viewing opportunities.
"We’re excited to offer the same great in-person experience TCFF fans love, including our lounge, Red Carpet and educational events," said Miss Shannan Paul from Twin Cities Film Fest. "The lineup includes award-winning narratives, documentaries and shorts curated from all across the country."
This year's featured movies include several with Minnesota connections:
- "After Antarctica" is a documentary featuring Minnesota explorer Will Steger.
- "Not the Science Type" is a film from Minnesota-based 3M focused on women in STEM.
- "Tapeball" follows a Minnesota family who transformed their Isanti County front yard into a ballpark.
The festival also features as several themed series:
- HER series (films by/for/about women)
- MN-Connected Series, EMPOWER Series (focused on BIPOC voices)
- OUT Series (LGBTQ community)
- Changemaker Series (Mental Wellness)
Films can viewed in-person at the Showplace ICON Theatre at the West End in St. Louis Park, or through the Twin Cities Film Fest online streaming platform. Prices range from $9 online to $12 in-person, with streaming and hybrid passes also available.
Some films will also be available to view for free.
For in-person viewing, masks are required for all ticket-holders, regardless of vaccination status.
Twin Cities Film Fest is underway now until Oct. 30.