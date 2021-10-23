Twin Cities Film Fest features in-person and online screenings in 2021

The annual festival returns with hybrid viewing of more than 50 films.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The Twin Cities Film Fest is back for its 12th annual edition in 2021.

This year's event features the debuts of more than 50 films, with a mix of in-person and online viewing opportunities.

"We’re excited to offer the same great in-person experience TCFF fans love, including our lounge, Red Carpet and educational events," said Miss Shannan Paul from Twin Cities Film Fest. "The lineup includes award-winning narratives, documentaries and shorts curated from all across the country."

This year's featured movies include several with Minnesota connections:

"After Antarctica" is a documentary featuring Minnesota explorer Will Steger.

"Not the Science Type" is a film from Minnesota-based 3M focused on women in STEM.

"Tapeball" follows a Minnesota family who transformed their Isanti County front yard into a ballpark.

The festival also features as several themed series:

HER series (films by/for/about women)



MN-Connected Series, EMPOWER Series (focused on BIPOC voices)



OUT Series (LGBTQ community)



Changemaker Series (Mental Wellness)

Films can viewed in-person at the Showplace ICON Theatre at the West End in St. Louis Park, or through the Twin Cities Film Fest online streaming platform. Prices range from $9 online to $12 in-person, with streaming and hybrid passes also available.

Some films will also be available to view for free.

For in-person viewing, masks are required for all ticket-holders, regardless of vaccination status.