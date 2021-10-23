Experience all that fall has to offer at the Twin Cities Harvest Festival & Maze

The annual event features fun family activities, food and entertainment, including the star attraction: a 20-acre corn maze.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The sights, sounds and flavors of fall are on full display at the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze in Brooklyn Park!

The maze features a special theme each year — this year is a tribute to the University of St. Thomas. Special trivia signs are placed all along the route, and those who walk the maze can fill out a trivia sheet at the end for a chance to win prizes.

The festival also features a fall marketplace with a wide variety of fall-themed products, like pumpkins, decorative gourds, apples and more. Families can also pick out a pumpkin to take home to carve for Halloween!

The annual festival is hosted by the Bouwman family on their family farmland at 8001 109th Ave N in Brooklyn Park, right off Highway 169. The festival is open through Halloween, though the corn maze is only open on weekends and MEA break.

Access to the festival grounds is free, but an activity ticket is required for many of the activities, like the corn maze.