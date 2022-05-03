Twin Cities homebuyers could see the roughest market yet

Kap Pap with Kris Lindahl Real Estate talks about the current housing market and how things may change as spring arrives.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you've been looking to buy a home in the metro lately, you've noticed that there aren't many available. It's been a seller's market for some time, but unfortunately, things might be about to take a turn for the worst.

The lack of houses on the market is a problem, but realtors say we're at rock bottom. Combine that with an expected hike to interest rates this month and you have a recipe for the toughest market we've seen yet.

Kap Pap with Kris Lindahl Real Estate joins KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about the current housing market and how things may change as spring arrives.

