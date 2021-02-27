This local non-profit is helping rescue dogs following the Texas winter storm.

As a result of the deadly winter storm that recently crippled Texas, animal shelters are overrun.

Twin Cities-based non-profit, Ruff Start Rescue, is lending a helping hand.

Ruff Start Rescue is transporting dogs to the Twin Cities from Houston and Laredo on March 7th, 20th and 27th.

The plan is to rescue about 120 to 130 dogs and send down much-needed supplies like food and medication. These are animals that might otherwise have to be euthanized, as crowded and overwhelmed rescues in Texas have no other choice.

The folks at Ruff Start Rescue are hoping to spread the word and gather volunteers willing to become foster families for these rescued animals.

Donations to the effort are also welcome.