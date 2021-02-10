Twin Cities Oktoberfest heading back to Minnesota State Fairgrounds

The 2021 Twin Cities Oktoberfest will feature beer, cider and wine from five Minnesota breweries, cideries and wineries.

ST PAUL, Minn — Twin Cities Oktoberfest is headed back to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for its 11th year!

The festival will feature local beer, cider and wine, plus authentic German foods. It'll be open Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., then Saturday, Oct. 9 from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $80.

You can buy tickets and learn more on the festival's website. It'll be at the Historic Progress Center Building on the Fairgrounds.

Co-owners Chip Meyer and Ryan Brown visited KARE 11 Saturday to share what guests can expect this year. They also demonstrated the "Stein holding" contest, which will benefit north Minneapolis youth nonprofit Seeds to Harvest.

Twin Cities Oktoberfest will feature beverages from five local breweries, cideries and wineries:

Utepils Brewing

Waconia Brewing Company

Castle Danger Brewing

Sociable Cider Werks

Chateau St. Croix Winery

The festival will also feature tasty German foods:

Bratwursts and German potato salad from Gerhard's Brats

Candied bacon, Candied bacon jerky and chicken thigh sandwiches from Big Guys BBQ

European Pancakes, Pretzels and Schnitzel from Burbach’s

Boozy Sweet and Savory Pies from Sara’s Tipsy Pies