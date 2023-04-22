University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Director retiring this month

CHASKA, Minn. — Peter Moe is retiring from the Arboretum, after serving various roles for nearly 50 years, most recently as its director from 2016-2023.
During Moe's tenure, the size of the Arboretum grew to 500,000 annual visitors and 1,200 acres thanks to land acquisitions that added forest, wetlands, and farmland to showcase conservation and research for visitors.
Learn more about the Arb at arb.umn.edu.
