Unveiling wedding trends for 2023

The President of the Wedding Guys, Matthew Trettel, joined KARE 11 Saturday with a few sneak peeks at some of the trends for 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas and New Year's Eve are popular times of the year to pop the question.

So there could be a lot of newly engaged couples thinking about planning their big day.

The Unveiled wedding event put on by the Wedding Guys is Sunday.

The President of the Wedding Guys, Matthew Trettel, joined KARE 11 Saturday with a few sneak peeks at some of the trends for 2023.

The Ultimate Wedding Planning Event is Sunday, Jan. 8 from 12-4 p.m. with fashion shows at 11:30 am and 2 p.m.

Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot

225 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis

Tickets at TheWeddingGuys.com

Tickets are $15-$20

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: