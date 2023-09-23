Upcoming fall/winter lineup at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Paul Dockendorf, from Treasure Island Resort & Casino, joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the upcoming shows.

WELCH, Minn. — If you're looking forward to seeing live music or comedy soon, a venue southeast of the metro hopes to tempt fans with its lineup.

Paul Dockendorf, the entertainment manager of Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota, joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the upcoming shows.

Treasure Island's indoor Event Center lineup will feature 15 concerts over the next three months.

Performers include:

Tape Face – Sunday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

Tower of Power – Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

April Wine & Sweet – Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.

Chris Janson – Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.

Rumors of Fleetwood Mac – Friday, October 27, 8 p.m.

WFC 158 – Live MMA – Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

Branson Country Christmas – Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Brotherly Love Tour – Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m.

Nick Swardson – Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m.

Bush – Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Home Free – Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.

Deal or No Deal – Four shows on Friday, Dec. 15 – Sunday, Dec. 17

Tickets for each show are on sale now at TIcasino.com.

