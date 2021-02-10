Uptown Dog Fair features treats, rescue orgs, dog caricatures

The Uptown Dog Fair plans to have tails wagging, with vendors ranging from treats to "dog caricatures." KARE 11 Saturday stopped by to check it out!

MINNEAPOLIS — The organization behind the Uptown Art Fair has something for your four-legged best friend, too.

The Uptown Dog Fair will take over at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 2. It'll feature dog-related vendors giving demonstrations and selling wares like handmade accessories, treats and pet portraits.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information here.

The Uptown Association, which organized the event, said all well behaved dogs are welcome.

“Uptown is fanatic about their dogs, and we are excited to have an event that features our favorite furry friends,” said Uptown Association Executive Director Jill Osiecki.

Osiecki said the association originally planned a dog feature during the Uptown Art Fair, but then decided the event could stand on its own four legs.