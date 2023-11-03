Using hypnotherapy to heal the body and mind

Dr. Erin Erickson is a nurse practitioner and co-host of the Mom Enough podcast. She joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the benefits of hypnotherapy.

MINNEAPOLIS — The word "hypnosis" might make you think of a swaying pocket watch or a stage hypnotist having participants bark like dogs or quack like ducks.

While that image might be entertaining, it's far from reality.

Hypnotherapy is actually used to treat a wide range of conditions for children and adults. Dr. Erin Erickson is a nurse practitioner and co-host of the Mom Enough podcast. She joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the benefits of hypnotherapy.

What is clinical hypnosis?

Clinical hypnosis is one type of mind-body medicine, a type of medicine that uses the mind to change the body and mind.

Clinical hypnosis is performed with a trained clinician and involves both relaxation and mental focus. Some people describe the state of relaxation associated with hypnosis as being “zoned in.” It’s a lot like when you are so in the flow with an activity that you don’t even notice the time passing.

Hypnosis is similar to guided meditation, except with the addition of positive suggestions. With the relaxing state that occurs during hypnosis, the human mind is more open to these suggestions.

Hypnosis can be done with a clinician or by oneself as self-hypnosis. The ultimate goal of hypnosis, even when experienced with a clinician, is to teach people to use the techniques on their own. In this way, working with a clinician who does hypnotherapy is a way to build your self-care tool kit.

Hypnosis is beneficial for a wide range of mental and physical health concerns, including anxiety, depression, stress and overwhelm, sleep problems, pain, hot flashes, gastrointestinal symptoms (such as IBS, heartburn, and nausea), habits (such as nail-biting), quitting smoking, and even treating warts! It is sometimes used as anesthesia with little or no medication.

II. Common Myths & Misconceptions about Hypnotherapy:

• Myth: The hypnotherapist can control you

Hypnosis is not about being controlled. The client is always in control of themselves during clinical hypnosis. They will not say or do anything that they do not want, and they can stop the process any time they want.

• Myth: You can get stuck in hypnosis

Hypnosis is not like what we see in the movies. People do not get stuck in hypnosis. It is like any other mind-body activity, such as meditation, where we feel calm and relaxed during the hypnosis and then easily get back to our usual daily activities when we are done.

• Myth: You will not be aware of what is happening during the hypnosis

While clients are usually very relaxed, they are awake and aware of who they are, where they are, and what they are doing. Some people will not remember every detail of the hypnosis, but this would be like any other activity. For example, if you went to a lecture, you would likely not remember every detail. Most clients can easily recall what happened in the hypnosis when they begin to discuss it with their clinician after the session.

