x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

KARE11 Saturday

Valentine's Day date ideas

Learn about some special date ideas to celebrate the holiday locally.
Credit: Ambi Wine Bar

This Valentine's Day may look different with the coronavirus pandemic still at large, but there are still plenty of fun date ideas locally in the Twin Cities Gateway.

The Gateway includes nine cities in the north metro: Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ham Lake, Lino Lakes, Mounds View, New Brighton and Shoreview.

The area offers outdoor fun, events, and some great eateries.

If you're looking for a fun way to spend Valentine’s Day with your special someone, close friends, or family, look no further.

For more fun ideas, visit tcgateway.com.

Related Articles