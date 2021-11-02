This Valentine's Day may look different with the coronavirus pandemic still at large, but there are still plenty of fun date ideas locally in the Twin Cities Gateway.
The Gateway includes nine cities in the north metro: Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ham Lake, Lino Lakes, Mounds View, New Brighton and Shoreview.
The area offers outdoor fun, events, and some great eateries.
If you're looking for a fun way to spend Valentine’s Day with your special someone, close friends, or family, look no further.
- Outdoor fun – Skiing and skijoring at Bunker Hills Regional Park in Coon Rapids and Chomonix Golf Course in Lino Lakes, snowshoeing at Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley and Wargo Nature Center in Lino Lakes, and fat-tire biking at Rice Creek Park Reserve in Lino Lakes.
- Events – Galentine’s Day in Downtown Anoka, Bestie Bash at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Winterfest in Anoka.
- Treats/food - Ambi Wine Bar in Anoka – half price bottles of wine and fondue special on Feb. 14; “Strawberry Shortcake” at Oliver’s in Shoreview; Valentine’s Day donuts and treats at Hans’ Bakery in Anoka.
For more fun ideas, visit tcgateway.com.