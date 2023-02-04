x
Valentine's Day: Where to make reservations & a sip for your sweetheart!

Jamie Preuss joined KARE 11 Saturday with to share a few of her favorite spots around the Twin Cities and a recipe for a drink.
Eating delicious food and sipping something fun is a hallmark of Valentine's Day. 

Jamie recommends these following Twin Cities' restaurants.

•    The Bungalow Club

•    Tulibee

•    Mucci's Italian

•    Red Wagon Pizza

Raspberry Rose Spritz

Ingredients:

•    1/2 oz Ginger Liqueur, such as Domaine de Canton

•    1 Tbsp frozen raspberries

•    Splash Rosewater

•    4-6 oz Sparkling Rosé

•    Fresh raspberries , to garnish

Instructions:

1.    In a cocktail shaker, combine ginger liqueur, rosewater, and frozen raspberries. Top with ice. 

2.    Shake vigorously until chilled through. Strain into a coupe glass and top with sparkling rosé. Garnish with a raspberry or two!

   

