Valentine's Day: Where to make reservations & a sip for your sweetheart!

Jamie Preuss joined KARE 11 Saturday with to share a few of her favorite spots around the Twin Cities and a recipe for a drink.

Eating delicious food and sipping something fun is a hallmark of Valentine's Day.

Jamie recommends these following Twin Cities' restaurants.

Raspberry Rose Spritz

Ingredients:

• 1/2 oz Ginger Liqueur, such as Domaine de Canton

• 1 Tbsp frozen raspberries

• Splash Rosewater

• 4-6 oz Sparkling Rosé

• Fresh raspberries , to garnish

Instructions:

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine ginger liqueur, rosewater, and frozen raspberries. Top with ice.

2. Shake vigorously until chilled through. Strain into a coupe glass and top with sparkling rosé. Garnish with a raspberry or two!

