Valentine's Day: Where to make reservations & a sip for your sweetheart!

Eating delicious food and sipping something fun is a hallmark of Valentine's Day.
Jamie Preuss joined KARE 11 Saturday with to share a few of her favorite spots around the Twin Cities and a recipe for a drink.
Jamie recommends these following Twin Cities' restaurants.
• Tulibee
Raspberry Rose Spritz
Ingredients:
• 1/2 oz Ginger Liqueur, such as Domaine de Canton
• 1 Tbsp frozen raspberries
• Splash Rosewater
• 4-6 oz Sparkling Rosé
• Fresh raspberries , to garnish
Instructions:
1. In a cocktail shaker, combine ginger liqueur, rosewater, and frozen raspberries. Top with ice.
2. Shake vigorously until chilled through. Strain into a coupe glass and top with sparkling rosé. Garnish with a raspberry or two!
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: