Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby to kick off on Feb. 4 and 5

MINNEAPOLIS — In early February, more than 300 dogs from 30 mushing teams will take part in the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby and ahead of the race, one of the race's top veterinarians joined KARE11 Saturday how they take care of the dogs' physical and mental health.

Dr. Jackie Piepkorn is the Chief Veterinarian for the Klondike Dog Derby and is one of the race's founders and board members, and explained on Saturday morning what kind of dogs are considered sled dogs and why they enjoy running so much.

The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is a 40-mile race around Lake Minnetonka, starting and ending in downtown Excelsior, with 30 teams competing for a $40,000 prize.

Piepkorn and a team of nearly 20 other vets will check in on the health and welfare of all of the more than 300 dogs competing the day before the race. She a team of volunteers and professionals will be there throughout the race in case any of the dogs are injured during the race.

All of the dog participating in the derby have to meet certain criteria, including being an arctic breed, according to Piepkorn. Before they can race, they must all go through a series or tests and teams will monitor them throughout the race.

The cutest puppy contest will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 and the race will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 with a full-day or prerace events happening on Friday, Feb. 4. For a full list of events, click here.

