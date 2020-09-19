We asked and you answered! Here are a few of our viewer's favorite dips for watching the game.
Dirty Martini Dip, courtesy of The Mad Hatter Restaurant and Tea House
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 8 oz green olives, drained & chopped (reserve juice)
- 2 finely minced cloves of garlic
- 3 green onions, chopped (green & white)
- 1-2 oz good vodka
- Mix all together, and splash of olive juice to loosen dip & give flavor
- Finely diced fresh jalapeño, optional
Serve in large martini glass, garnish with chopped olives, serve with club crackers.
Buffalo Chicken Dip, courtesy of Rhonda Ctvrtnik
- 1 lb cooked chicken
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup Franks buffalo sauce
- 1/2 cup blue cheese dressing
- 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese
- Tortilla chips or celery
Mix all except chips/celery and microwave until melted. Mix well and dip!
Artichoke and Arugula Dip, courtesy of Jean Mcgrath Anderson
- 1c plain yogurt
- 1 c Mayo ( lite)
- 1tsp minced garlic
- 1tsp pepper flakes
- 1 can artichoke hearts chopped
- Handful arugula
- 1/2 c Parmesan cheese.
Mix together and heat in microwave before serving.