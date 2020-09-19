Check out these dip recipes sent in by viewers.

We asked and you answered! Here are a few of our viewer's favorite dips for watching the game.

Dirty Martini Dip, courtesy of The Mad Hatter Restaurant and Tea House

8 oz cream cheese

8 oz green olives, drained & chopped (reserve juice)

2 finely minced cloves of garlic

3 green onions, chopped (green & white)

1-2 oz good vodka

Mix all together, and splash of olive juice to loosen dip & give flavor

Finely diced fresh jalapeño, optional

Serve in large martini glass, garnish with chopped olives, serve with club crackers.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, courtesy of Rhonda Ctvrtnik

1 lb cooked chicken

8 oz cream cheese softened

1/2 cup Franks buffalo sauce

1/2 cup blue cheese dressing

1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese

Tortilla chips or celery

Mix all except chips/celery and microwave until melted. Mix well and dip!

Artichoke and Arugula Dip, courtesy of Jean Mcgrath Anderson

1c plain yogurt

1 c Mayo ( lite)

1tsp minced garlic

1tsp pepper flakes

1 can artichoke hearts chopped

Handful arugula

1/2 c Parmesan cheese.