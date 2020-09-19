x
Viewers' favorite football dips

We asked and you answered! Here are a few of our viewer's favorite dips for watching the game.

Dirty Martini Dip, courtesy of The Mad Hatter Restaurant and Tea House

  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 8 oz green olives, drained & chopped (reserve juice)
  • 2 finely minced cloves of garlic
  • 3 green onions, chopped (green & white)
  • 1-2 oz good vodka
  • Mix all together, and splash of olive juice to loosen dip & give flavor
  • Finely diced fresh jalapeño, optional

Serve in large martini glass, garnish with chopped olives, serve with club crackers.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, courtesy of Rhonda Ctvrtnik

  • 1 lb cooked chicken
  • 8 oz cream cheese softened
  • 1/2 cup Franks buffalo sauce
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese dressing
  • 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese
  • Tortilla chips or celery

Mix all except chips/celery and microwave until melted. Mix well and dip!

Artichoke and Arugula Dip, courtesy of Jean Mcgrath Anderson

  • 1c plain yogurt
  • 1 c Mayo ( lite)
  • 1tsp minced garlic
  • 1tsp pepper flakes
  • 1 can artichoke hearts chopped
  • Handful arugula
  • 1/2 c Parmesan cheese.

Mix together and heat in microwave before serving.

