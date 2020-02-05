Help increase awareness for Parkinson's Disease with a virtual walk.

On Saturday, May 9th, the Parkinson's Foundation is bringing together some of the most inspiring people in the Parkinson’s community to make Moving Day – Virtual Walk an incredible experience for everyone.

Tune in on your phone or computer and you’ll hear real people telling their stories of living with Parkinson’s, loving people with Parkinson’s and working to beat Parkinson’s.

In between those emotional and inspiring stories, fitness experts from across the country will be brought to do mini-workout sessions right from your living room! So tune in, wear your workout shoes, and get ready for the biggest-ever Parkinson’s event right from your home.