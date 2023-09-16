Visit the annual Arb Glass Pumpkin Patch

More than﻿ 5,000 handblown glass pumpkins and glass garden art made by 12 award-winning, professional glass artists, are on display.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a great place to spend some time this fall with so much to see and do, and events planned every weekend.

On the third weekend of September (15-17) is the annual "Arb Glass Pumpkin Patch."

More than﻿ 5,000 handblown glass pumpkins and glass garden art made by 12 award-winning, professional glass artists, are on display.

The artists will also offer free glass-blowing demonstrations daily.

All the handcrafted glass pumpkins are on sale at this third-annual event which is presented by the Arboretum Auxiliary.

The glass pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m. and it's located at the Snyder Building and surrounding gardens.

