Visiting Twin Cities food hall Malcolm Yards

MINNEAPOLIS — Located inside the historic Harris Machinery Co. building, the Market at Malcolm Yards boasts a rich array of local food vendors.
The food hall has attracted nine chefs to serve a diverse menu. The options now, featuring everything from Italian cuisine to sushi, include:
- Joey Meatballs
- Advellum
- Wrecktangle Pizza
- Bebe Zito
- Del Sur Empanadas
- Abang Yoli
- Bagu Sushi
- Momo Dosa
- Sunday at the Market
KARE 11 Saturday will visit Malcolm Yards to check out the historic building and learn from the chefs.