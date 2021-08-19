x
KARE11 Saturday

Visiting Twin Cities food hall Malcolm Yards

MINNEAPOLIS — Located inside the historic Harris Machinery Co. building, the Market at Malcolm Yards boasts a rich array of local food vendors. 

The food hall has attracted nine chefs to serve a diverse menu. The options now, featuring everything from Italian cuisine to sushi, include: 

  • Joey Meatballs
  • Advellum
  • Wrecktangle Pizza
  • Bebe Zito
  • Del Sur Empanadas
  • Abang Yoli
  • Bagu Sushi
  • Momo Dosa
  • Sunday at the Market 

KARE 11 Saturday will visit Malcolm Yards to check out the historic building and learn from the chefs.

