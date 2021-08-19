Visiting Twin Cities food hall Malcolm Yards

KARE 11 Saturday will visit Malcolm Yards to check out the historic building and learn from the chefs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Located inside the historic Harris Machinery Co. building, the Market at Malcolm Yards boasts a rich array of local food vendors.

The food hall has attracted nine chefs to serve a diverse menu. The options now, featuring everything from Italian cuisine to sushi, include:

Joey Meatballs

Advellum

Wrecktangle Pizza

Bebe Zito

Del Sur Empanadas

Abang Yoli

Bagu Sushi

Momo Dosa

Sunday at the Market