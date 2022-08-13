Volunteers make a difference in St. Paul parks

ST PAUL, Minn. — The city of St. Paul needs volunteers to keep their park gardens looking great.
Large gardens like the one at Mears Park, need 50 people a week.
The city provides the supplies, oversight and expertise.
Volunteers can take on a little... like annual planting and spring clean-up... or a lot... like ongoing weeding and all the watering.
Find out what parks need volunteer help and fill out a volunteer form with Saint Paul Parks and Rec.
