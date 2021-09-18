Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Twin Cities

KARE 11’s Karla Hult – who lost her own father to Alzheimer's disease – is again emceeing the event.

MINNEAPOLIS — The world’s largest event to fight Alzheimer’s disease is returning to downtown Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Twin Cities, is the country’s largest Alzheimer’s Association walk. More than 12,000 walkers participated in the last in-person event back in 2019. KARE 11’s Karla Hult – who lost her own father to Alzheimer's disease – is again emceeing the event.

This year, organizers are asking in-person participants to wear masks and socially distance during the ceremony at Target Field. People can also virtually join in on the festivities.