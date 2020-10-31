Learn how to transition your wardrobe for cold weather wear.

As the seasons change, so does your wardrobe. If you haven't yet, it's time to transition your closet to fall and winter wear. The coming cold months call for extra warm styles.

Ridgedale Center's resident stylist, Jodi Mayers, has some tips to ensure you make a smooth and stylish transition to the ew season.

She shared that outerwear pieces aren't just to keep you warm, but can also keep you looking chic.

As a nod to the Halloween holiday, she also shared some outfit inspiration ideas, that don't look like a costume:

Thoughtfully incorporating pops of orange into your wardrobe.



Morticia Adams isn’t the only one who can rock a little black dress!



Hats aren’t just for Halloween costumes.



Change your face masks out to match the season/holiday.