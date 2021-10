The heritage center is located at 1862 Greeley Street South. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

STILLWATER, Minn. — It's been a long time coming, but Washington County's Heritage Center is opening to the public on Saturday in Stillwater.

The free inaugural event includes log rolling, axe throwing, Native American drumming and dancing, and a "special appearance by Paul Bunyan."

The heritage center is located at 1862 Greeley Street South. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.