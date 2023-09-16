Ways to tailgate in style this fall

EDINA, Minn. — As the excitement of fall sports returns, so does the time-honored tradition of tailgating. Galleria Edina is planning tailgate parties with a whole new level of sophistication.
Rachel Oelke from the Galleria has curated an assortment of accessories that promise to transform any tailgate into a stylish affair.
Rachel has compiled ideas from Galleria's range of local shops and national chains, providing tailgating aficionados with options to keep the spirit alive all season.
From leather U of M (and other teams) tote bags to elegantly transporting unbreakable dishware, and glasses to cloth and paper napkins and table runners, Oelke is offering up ways to elevate your tailgate. There's even a way to amplify the party vibe with music.
