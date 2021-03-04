Learn about some of the top trends homebuyers are asking for in their new homes when it comes to features, floorplans and location.

Over the last year, there has been a significant increase in the number of interested buyers due to major lifestyle shifts since the start of the pandemic.

More people are spending time at home, and they want a home that fits their needs.

M/I Homes, located in St. Louis Park, says it wants to provide homebuyers with the home of their dreams that fits their lifestyle.

M/I Homes says they've seen an increase in buyers wanting an additional room for a home office and in some cases two home offices for both adults in the household who might be working from home.

They're also seeing buyers more interested in finished basements to use as a home gym or area for homeschooling.

Open concept floorplans continue to be of interest to buyers who like to entertain and hope to do more of it once socializing in small groups can start up again.

M/I Homes recently announced the opening of their newest community, The Cove at Elm Creek in Maple Grove.

This community is slightly different than they're traditional communities because of its location and the layout of the townhomes. It’s really made for any type of buyer at any stage of life. Empty nesters, young couples and families, single professionals, etc.

It offers two unique collections of low-maintenance townhomes that range in size from 1,864 to 3,304 square feet, with 73 townhome units available.

The 2- and 3-story floorplans feature bright, open-concept interiors, kitchens with large center islands, and flexible layouts to accommodate families of all sizes.

Interested buyers will have the choice of six floorplans with options such as main-level owner’s suites, flex rooms, lofts, and finished lower levels.

The community is right off County Road 81 and easily accessible from State Highway 610. It’s only 25 minutes from downtown Minneapolis, which works for those both interested in having more space in the suburbs, but also having access to the amenities the city offers as things start to open back up.