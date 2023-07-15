What belongs on a Chicago-style hot dog? Portillo's weighs in

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Hot dogs are a summer staple and what better time to enjoy one (or more) than National Hot Dog Week starting Monday.
However, a big question for hot dog fans across the country: what really belongs on the perfect hot dog?
The folks at Portillo's have their thoughts. And it doesn't include ketchup.
According to Portillo's, their Chicago-style hot dog features a beef frank topped with mustard, relish, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, celery salt, a kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun. The restaurant says Chicagoans refer to this as “dragging the dog through the garden.”
In celebration of National Hot Dog Week (July 17-23), Portillo's is offering free delivery through its website and app, and teaming up with Coca-Cola to offer fans the chance to win the ultimate summer getaway to its hometown of Chicago by tagging Portillo's in a photo celebrating the big week on their Twitter or Instagram page.
The restaurant has three locations in the Twin Cities in Woodbury, Maple Grove and Roseville.
