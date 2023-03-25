What to know about baby owl season in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Baby owl season is upon us!
Now is the time of year when several baby owl species are nesting in Minnesota. The Minnesota Raptor Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some owl fun facts and info on what you should do if you spot a nesting or baby owl in the wild:
- Owls have an estimated between 8,000 to 10,000 feathers covering their bodies.
- An owls' outer flight feathers are designed to allow air to pass through them, so their flight is silent. This helps them catch unsuspecting prey.
- Owls can't turn their heads all the way around, but they do have very flexible necks and a specialized system of blood vessels that allow them to rotate their heads farther than humans can, approximately 270 degrees without cutting off their circulation.
- If you find a nesting or baby owl, observe its surroundings before intervening. If you're concerned, contact the Raptor Center and they'll help decide if the animal needs help.
KARE 11 Saturday also learned more about the upcoming Apple TV+ show, "Eva the Owlet," which premiers on March 31, 2023. The show stars Eva, "a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington."
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.