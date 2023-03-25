What to know about baby owl season in Minnesota

The Minnesota Raptor Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some fun facts and info on what you should do if you spot a nesting or baby owl in the wild.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Baby owl season is upon us!

Now is the time of year when several baby owl species are nesting in Minnesota. The Minnesota Raptor Center stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some owl fun facts and info on what you should do if you spot a nesting or baby owl in the wild:

Owls have an estimated between 8,000 to 10,000 feathers covering their bodies.

An owls' outer flight feathers are designed to allow air to pass through them, so their flight is silent. This helps them catch unsuspecting prey.

Owls can't turn their heads all the way around, but they do have very flexible necks and a specialized system of blood vessels that allow them to rotate their heads farther than humans can, approximately 270 degrees without cutting off their circulation.

If you find a nesting or baby owl, observe its surroundings before intervening. If you're concerned, contact the Raptor Center and they'll help decide if the animal needs help.

KARE 11 Saturday also learned more about the upcoming Apple TV+ show, "Eva the Owlet," which premiers on March 31, 2023. The show stars Eva, "a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington."

