What to read this winter with Birchbark Books

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — When the temps start to drop, it's time to curl up under a blanket with a good book!
Birchbark Books and Native Arts, an independent book store in Minneapolis owned by Pulitzer-Prize winning Turtle Mountain Chippewa author Louise Erdrich, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some of their top picks to read this winter:
- "Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults" by Robin Wall Kimmerer and adapted by Monique Gray Smith
- "Sinister Graves" by Marcie Rendon
- "A Minor Chorus" by Billy-Ray Belcourt
- "Still This Love Goes On" by Buffy Sainte-Marie and illustrated by Julie Flett
- "The Sky Watched" by Linda LeGarde Grover
