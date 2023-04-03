Who will win an Oscar? Twin Cities film critic Brian Eggert weighs in

LOS ANGELES — The 95th Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 12, as the film industry wraps up awards season with its ultimate prize.
Much like the predictions before football's Super Bowl, movie fans are now making their picks for who could take home the top honors. Those fans include Twin Cities film critic Brian Eggert from Deep Focus Review, who stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share his thoughts on who he'd like to see win-- and who's most likely to win.
BEST ACTOR
Brian's pick: Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Likely winner: Brendan Fraser for "The Whale"
BEST ACTRESS
Brian's pick: Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Likely winner: Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (though Brian says Cate Blanchett's role in "TAR" could also be a possibility in the Best Actress category)
BEST DIRECTOR
Brian's pick: The Daniels, a.k.a. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Likely winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST FILM
Brian's pick: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," with "The Banshees of Inisherin" as a secondary possibility
Likely winner: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Read more from Brian Eggert on his website, Deep Focus Review.
