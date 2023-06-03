See wildlife of the world at Safari North near Brainerd

The park, celebrating its 10th anniversary, includes more than 150 species from the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.

BRAINERD, Minn. — This year marks a special anniversary for animals from around the world who call central Minnesota home.

Safari North Wildlife Park near Brainerd is marking its 10th anniversary in 2023. The park features more than 150 species from North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Owner Kevin Vogel tells KARE 11 Saturday that visitors can check out lions, monkeys, zebras, hyenas, ostrich and more animals. Safari North is also one of the few zoos in the Midwest that has cheetahs.

“Our dedication to our animals is second to none and we are very proud of the care they receive,” Vogel said. “We see families come back year after year because of the experience we provide them and the animals. We love spreading our vast knowledge of these animals so we can all appreciate their place and importance in our ecosystem.”

In addition to the animals, visitors can also enjoy amusement park rides for all ages.

Safari North has several special events planned for this summer:

June 10-11: Junior Zookeeper Day

June 17-18: Baby Animal Weekend

July 15: Shop Local Day Flea Market

July 16: Chopper DJ Kids Dance

