Enjoy what Minnesota's winter has to offer at Afton Alps.

Afton Alps is a resort ski area with ample ski and snowboarding trails south of Afton, Minnesota.

Escape the quarantine blues with outdoor fun. Afton Alps offers a variety of ways to appreciate the outdoors and what Minnesota has to offer in the Winter.

The resort is now open and has been completely re-imagined this season, implementing new and important measures to keep guests skiing and snowboarding.

Please book your lessons at least 48 hours in advance. Each lesson comes with a mountain reservation for the lesson taker(s) only. A pass or lift ticket will be required for all lesson participants.

After skiing or snowboarding, guests can get a drink and something to eat and enjoy it at Afton's new outdoor seating area.

Face coverings will be required this season.