Wisconsin brewing company shows how to make their best cocktails

MINNEAPOLIS — As the coronavirus pandemic is about to enter it's third year, more people are taking to making specialty cocktails. One Wisconsin brewing and craft soda company joined KARE11 Saturday to show how people are using their sodas to make one-of-a-kind cocktails.

Sprecher Brewing, Co., which is based in Milwaukee, has seen a huge growth in sales of their craft sodas and root beer as more people people pay greater attention to how they prepare their drinks and specialty cocktails.

The brewing company started 36 years ago in Milwaukee as a craft brewery but its founder, Randy Sprecher, started making craft root beer for family-friendly tours of its brewery. Since then, they've become one of the nation's best-tasting root beers, according to The New York Times.

Tim Cigelske, the communication director for the brewery, explained on KARE11 Saturday that mixing cocktails with their craft sodas can be as simple as combining their root beer and bourbon.

Bourbon and Root Beer

Cocktail glass

Ice

Pour one shot of bourbon (Maker’s Mark or your preferred brand)

Fill remainder of glass with Sprecher Root Beer

Cream Soda Cocktail

1 shot vodka

4 oz Sprecher Cream Soda

Splash of grenadine

Garnish with maraschino cherries (optional)

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the shot of vodka.

Add the cream soda and splash of grenadine. Mix it up and add maraschino cherries for garnish if desired.

For more recipes like these, visit Sprecher's blog online here.

