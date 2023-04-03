Here are the ingredients in Wrecktangle Pizza's Very Nice Breakfast Pizza

MINNEAPOLIS — Fresh off it's victory as one of the best pizzerias in the country, the team behind Wrecktangle Pizza spilled some of its secrets during a visit to KARE 11 Saturday.
Wrecktangle took top honors in Good Morning America's "United States of Pizza" contest last month with its unique Very Nice Breakfast Pizza.
Owner and chef Jeff Rogers showed the hosts of KARE 11 Saturday the ingredients behind the award-winning pie:
- Cheddar jack cheese
- Sausage gravy
- Scrambled egg
- Bacon jam
- Fried sage
Watch the video above to see more about the way Jeff prepares the now-famous breakfast pizza.
Wrecktangle Pizza has locations in Lyn-Lake, North Loop Gallery and Malcolm Yards. Find out more about the shop and its menu on the Wrecktangle Pizza website.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.