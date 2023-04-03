Here are the ingredients in Wrecktangle Pizza's Very Nice Breakfast Pizza

The Minneapolis pizzeria recently won the top prize in a national pizza contest.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fresh off it's victory as one of the best pizzerias in the country, the team behind Wrecktangle Pizza spilled some of its secrets during a visit to KARE 11 Saturday.

Wrecktangle took top honors in Good Morning America's "United States of Pizza" contest last month with its unique Very Nice Breakfast Pizza.

Owner and chef Jeff Rogers showed the hosts of KARE 11 Saturday the ingredients behind the award-winning pie:

Cheddar jack cheese

Sausage gravy

Scrambled egg

Bacon jam

Fried sage

Wrecktangle Pizza has locations in Lyn-Lake, North Loop Gallery and Malcolm Yards. Find out more about the shop and its menu on the Wrecktangle Pizza website.

