X-Men convention-like event taking over Minneapolis Club

The Uncanny Experience includes traditional convention activities like celebrity autographs, comic book sellers and cosplayers.

It has been nearly 60 years since the X-Men first landed on the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1963.

To celebrate, Minneapolis is playing host to a first-ever event called the Uncanny Experience.

The convention will cater to fans of the X-Men with unique immersion elements in a historic X-Mansion-like environment. It will include celebrity appearances, cosplay, vendor booths and panel programming.

The event is at the Minneapolis Club on Sept.16 and 17.

Tickets are available now at www.theuncannyexperience.com.

