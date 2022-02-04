Alternate-pop band represents MN in NBC's 'American Song Contest'

The Minneapolis-based quartet will soon head on tour to promote their song, "Ready to Go."

MINNEAPOLIS — One Minnesota band, Yam Haus, is representing the Land of 10,000 Lakes on NBC's newest music competition, "American Song Contest," which pits bands representing every state and territory in the nation against each other to find America's top band.

During KARE 11 Saturday, the Minnesota quartet played "Ready to Go," which is their leading song for the "American Song Contest."

The Minneapolis-based band is made up of Lawrence Pruitt, who lives in Stillwater, Jacob Felstow and Zach Beinlich, who both live in St. Paul, and Seth Blum of Hudson, Wisc.

Yam Haus' future in the competition depends on how well it does on music streaming platforms. Click or tap here for a link to their song on different music streaming services.

In May, the alternate-pop band will go on tour across the Midwest before hitting the East Coast and making stops in the South. Tickets and a list of shows on their tour can be found online here.

People can vote for who advances to the next round of the competition online here. Polls open on Mondays and close at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesdays.

The "American Song Contest" airs on NBC on Mondays and the next three bands that will move onto the next round will be announced on Monday's upcoming episode.