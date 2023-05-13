Young Joni launching first-ever brunch

The restaurant, owned by James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim, is located in northeast Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Young Joni is launching its first-ever brunch on May 27.

The restaurant, owned by James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim, is located in northeast Minneapolis.

Kim's menu is inspired by wood fire cooking and features globally influenced dishes and signature pizzas.

Here's some of the food you can expect on the brunch menu: