Young Joni launching first-ever brunch

MINNEAPOLIS — Young Joni is launching its first-ever brunch on May 27.
The restaurant, owned by James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim, is located in northeast Minneapolis.
Kim's menu is inspired by wood fire cooking and features globally influenced dishes and signature pizzas.
Here's some of the food you can expect on the brunch menu:
- Juk with Korean short rib, soft egg and chili crisp
- Jerusalem bagel with smoked mackerel and Castelvetrano olive tapenade and crème fraiche
- Shakshuka with eggs, harissa-tomato sauce, chickpeas and wood-fired pita
- Dutch baby with seasonal fruit and miso caramel
- Breakfast pizza with sausage, eggs and cheese