One employee's thoughtful gesture has sparked a movement intended to help local businesses.

Back in March when the statewide shut-down happened, many businesses were worried about the future and their finances. Like many others, Luke Kujawa and Michael Jellish, owners of Your Boat Club, applied for a government grant of $10,000 to help with potential losses.

But then, The weather warmed up and it turned out boating was one of the few activities that families could enjoy safely over the spring and summer during the pandemic.

Once that reality sunk in, Your Boat Club memberships sold out and interest in rentals skyrocketed. Your Boat Club had an excellent season. And, last month when they got word they were approved for that $10,000 grant, they decided it was time to help others.

Your Boat Club designated the $10,000 to spend at small, local restaurants and bars near Your Boat Clubs locations. This includes local establishments in Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Forest Lake, Stillwater, Lake Waconia and White Bear Lake.

They are spending $1,000 on gift cards to each of these establishments and giving them to Your Boat Club employees.

But it gets better.

Turns out employees who received the gift cards have started a trend of cutting them up. That way it’s a straight donation to the bar or restaurant. The hashtag #cutthecard is being shared on social media.

You can watch the trend happening on the Your Boat Club's Facebook page.