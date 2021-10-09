Youth in Music Marching Band Championship heads to US Bank Stadium

The competition will go from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and feature 33 high school bands.

MINNEAPOLIS — The largest marching band contest in the Midwest is coming to downtown Minneapolis Saturday.

The competition, hosted by Youth in Music, will go from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at U.S Bank Stadium. Thirty-three high school bands will compete from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The University of Minnesota Marching Band will join the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band on the field with hundreds of other band members to play the Star Spangled Banner at 7 p.m.

Five band directors will also be inducted to the Youth in Music Hall of Fame.

Former Eastview High School band director Frank Pasquerella will be remembered with the presentation of the first memorial scholarship in his name. Eight students will receive the honor.