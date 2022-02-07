YouTuber offers tips on homesteading

MINNEAPOLIS — During KARE 11 Saturday, author and YouTuber Jessica Sowards discussed how people can take the first steps on establishing their own homestead with a garden, animals and tips to live more resourcefully.
Sowards' next book, "The First-Time Homestader: A complete beginner's guide to starting and loving your new homestead," hits shelves in September.
