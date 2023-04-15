Zero-waste store Tare Market expands to online shopping

Store founder Amber Haukedahl joined KARE 11 Saturday to share some of Tare Market's most popular and sustainable products.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Shopping can create a lot of clutter and waste, but that's not the case at Tare Market.

Amber Haukedahl opened the first Tare Market, a zero-waste store, in Minnesota in 2019 and a second location in 2022. And now, sustainable products from Tare Market are available online.

Haukedahl joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about some of Tare Market's most popular products and how they can be used to live a more sustainable life.

Soap nuts

The soap nuts contain Saponin, a natural cleaning agent that suds up when in water. They can be used for laundry, dishwashing and more, and are compostable and package free.

Reusable swab

An alternative to the everyday cotton swab, these replace 1,000 single use swabs. They're stored in a bio-based carrying case.

Washable pail liner

The liners are a great alternative to plastic garbage bags. They're made from fabric with a drawstring that lets them fit multiple sizes of trash bins

