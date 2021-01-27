Top wedding trends in 2021

Top tips on creative ceremonies from "The Wedding Guys" ahead of the Twin Cities Bridal Show.

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Instead of going big, it's time for engaged couples to go BOLD.

That's one of the hot takes from 'Wedding Guy,' Matthew Trettel. He's in town for the Twin Cities Bridal Show at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. It's the first in-person event at the facility since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our biggest trend is bold décor right now."

Trettel tells us people are ready to see bright and cheerful surroundings. So if you're adding furniture, go for a big pop of color.

What hues should you gravitate to?

"This year we get a double header. We have Illuminating Yellow, which is a bright vibrant color. We need that this year. And that's paired with Ultimate Gray," said Trettel. Those are Pantone's colors of the year. You can incorporate them in everything from flowers to desserts.

And just like in relationships, opposites can attract for wedding elements.

If bold is the move for décor, brides are going minimalistic for their looks.

"We're seeing a lot of nontraditional dresses. In a time of COVID, brides are looking for something that's a little bit alternative," explained Trettel. "What you'll notice is things are very simple and that's really to fit with the smaller more intimate weddings," he continued.

Just because you can't go large, doesn't mean your "I Do" can't be memorable.

"We're big on details in 2021. So you're going to see really fun things like really vibrant and fresh flowers. You're going to see a lot of abundance because weddings are smaller and people are investing a little of bit more on those details," said Trettel.

Those details include a fresh take on signage and stationary.

"We're seeing a lot of fun ideas. We have some images here that include acrylic. This is a really popular three-dimensional look and you can use these elements from anything from your invitations to signage for sanitation stations," recommended Trettel.

If you'd like to attend the Twin Cities Bridal Show on Sunday, you'll need to sign up for an allocated time.

Organizers have been working with the state to make sure every safety protocol is on point.