4 ways firefighters beat the heat during the sweltering days of summer

When firefighters wear all their gear while fighting a fire, they can lose 50 to 80 ounces of fluid in just half an hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Extreme heat can be dangerous for anyone but imagine battling a raging fire in that heat.

Rik Berkbigler with the Eden Prairie Fire Department says when firefighters wear all their gear while battling a blaze, they can lose 50 to 80 ounces of fluid in just 30 minutes.

That kind of fluid loss could be a recipe for disaster if you're not prepared. Fortunately, firefighters have mastered the art of beating the heat while keeping their communities safe.

One way they tackle the heat is hydrating before and during their shift.

"Every station has its own ice machine and supply of water. Each of the trucks carries a cooler full of water and ice so that they're able to hydrate on any calls they might be on," said Berkbigler.

On hot days, it's important firefighters aren't bogged down with too many clothes either.

"We allow them to strip down to a t-shirt and shorts, so they don't have to wear their duty shirt and pants. It's also much cooler under their turnout gear," said Berkbigler.

And if a fire is really intense on a sweltering summer day, they call neighboring departments for mutual aid and rotation help.

"We can rotate our firefighters in and out of the fire more rapidly, so they don't have to spend as much time inside," said Berkbigler.

Berkbigler says after two rotations, they can visit the Life Safety Unit or LSU for short. That's the other helpful method.

A LSU is a tent shelter firefighters use when it's really hot or cold.

There are eight LSUs spread across the metro. Firefighters go to the LSU to get medically evaluated and then cool off.

"In each of those tents, we have cooling chairs; we carry a lot of fluid and ice; we have a mister," said Berkbigler.

Heaters replace the mister and cooling chairs in the winter.

Following the multi-step approach outlined above makes going into the heat a little more bearable.

"We have a plan in place, said Berkbigler. "We train for this."

Berkbigler says the LSU is always a big help. Eden Prairie Fire has used it 10-12 times this year. They've used it many times during the winter and three to four times this summer.

Watch more WeatherMinds: