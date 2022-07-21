5 strangers hit the road to return home to Minnesota

After their JetBlue flight was canceled in New York, four women and one 12-year-old boy had to get creative to find a way home.

MINNEAPOLIS — Your flight is cancelled and you're stuck at the airport hundreds of miles away from home. What do you do?

Why not hop into a car with complete strangers?

This actually happened to five Minnesotans who decided to rent a car in New York and make the more than 1,200 mile trek back home to Minnesota together.

Cheryl Pendleton from Shakopee, Megan Farrand and her 12-year-old son Cayden from Robbinsdale, Grace Emma from Minneapolis, and Shannon Croston from St. Francis were all stuck at New York's JFK airport after their JetBlue flight from NYC to Minneapolis was cancelled.

They had been sitting in the terminal for hours when they heard the announcement that there wouldn't be another flight to Minneapolis for a few days.

The women said they only got a $150 voucher for their trouble.

"We're all sitting there, and I am just sitting with Grace and Shannon and I was like 'Man, I think we should rent a car and drive home,'" Cheryl said. "Megan overheard me and she was like 'Are you serious about driving home and renting a car?' and I was like 'Absolutely.' and she was like 'I have a 12-year-old' and I was like 'That's fine, I've got kids, let's go."

That's exactly what these complete strangers did.

"I think I said in the car I'm really eating my words telling my son not to get into cars with strangers," Megan said.

With hotels close to $700-$800 dollars a night, and flights on different airlines costing an arm and a leg, they all decided to rent a car together and drive back home.

They took a leap of faith, and put a lot of trust into what we call "Minnesota Nice."

"We kept joking on the way home that even if one of us was a serial killer we were too tired to murder anyone," Grace laughed.

Eighteen hours later, after taking turns behind the wheel these strangers -- now friends -- finally stopped for one last snap at the "Welcome Minnesota" sign.

So how much did the surprise road trip end up costing them? The rental car was about $500, and they stopped to fill up with fuel four times, so the trip ended up being $200 per person.